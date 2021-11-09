U.S. Air Force visits U.S. Naval Academy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Sept. 11, 2021) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday, Secretary of the Navy, the Honorable Carlos Del Toro, and an invited quests prior to the 54th Navy-Air Force football game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The 54th Navy-Air Force football game moved from Oct. 2 to Sept. 11 in recognition of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (U.S. Navy photo by Kenneth D. Aston Jr/Released)

