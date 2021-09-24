Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    786th CES Airmen work around the clock [Image 2 of 2]

    786th CES Airmen work around the clock

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman John Hill, 786th Civil Engineering Squadron Structures specialist, spots vehicles at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 27, 2021. The 786th CES structures and power production personnel teamed up to build a section for medical service and isolation capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 08:49
    Photo ID: 6859653
    VIRIN: 210924-F-LO621-1064
    Resolution: 1701x2551
    Size: 321.4 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 786th CES Airmen work around the clock [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    786th CES Airmen work around the clock
    786th CES Airmen work around the clock

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    786th CES Airmen work around the clock

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT