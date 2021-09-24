Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    786th CES Airmen work around the clock [Image 1 of 2]

    786th CES Airmen work around the clock

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Adelino Lopez and Senior Airman Matthew Martinez, 786th Civil Engineering Squadron heating, ventilation, and air conditioning technicians, stand with a large commercial unit configured to provide heat to pods housing evacuees during the Afghan Evacuation at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 27, 2021. The improvised heating unit provides warmth to 16 pods. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

    USAFE
    Evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

