U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Adelino Lopez and Senior Airman Matthew Martinez, 786th Civil Engineering Squadron heating, ventilation, and air conditioning technicians, stand with a large commercial unit configured to provide heat to pods housing evacuees during the Afghan Evacuation at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 27, 2021. The improvised heating unit provides warmth to 16 pods. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 08:50
|Photo ID:
|6859652
|VIRIN:
|210924-F-LO621-1089
|Resolution:
|3348x3674
|Size:
|701.29 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 786th CES Airmen work around the clock [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
786th CES Airmen work around the clock
LEAVE A COMMENT