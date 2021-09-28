786th CES Airmen work around the clock

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – The 786th Civil Engineering Squadron has continued working around the clock during Afghan evacuation efforts at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.



U.S. Air Force Airmen have been ensuring evacuees have access to needs like electricity, heat, potable water and temporary lodging.



As the local weather shifts to cooler temperatures, providing heating has become a top priority.



Electrical and power production craftsmen built two power plants to provide power lights outlets and heating to evacuees in pods over the course of 36 hours.



“The high-voltage system required tremendous effort to build and connect safely,” said Maj. Jesse Lantz, 786th CES Operations flight chief. “These were critical to being able to provide enough amperage to power the Field Deployable Environmental Control Units that heat all of the lodging pods.”



In order to allow power for outlets and lights, Airmen installed 18 secondary distribution centers. The SDCs convert high voltage electricity to a lower voltage. Airmen layed approximately a mile of high-voltage cable to support 150 voltage connections and structure specialists helped set up the pods. This enabled technicians to use one environment control unit to provide heat to two pods.



Heating ventilation and air condition technicians worked with the 86th Maintenance Group to connect large commercial heating units with improvised ducting and plenums to lodging pods once FDECUs ran out.



“This makes their lives here so much better because it gives them everything they need while they wait for their trip out,” said Staff Sgt. Anthony Norris, 786 CES electrical systems technicians.



In an attempt to improve medically isolated evacuees' quality of life, 786th CES structures and power production personnel teamed up to build a section for medical service and isolation capability.



“We’ve played a major role in this operation, and it's been great to contribute our skills to supply evacuees with power, heat, water and lodging,” said Senior Airman John Hill, 786th CES structures specialist.

