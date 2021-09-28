Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailor Performs Maintenance [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailor Performs Maintenance

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isaiah Williams 

    USS Carl Vinson

    210928-N-IW069-1025 PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 28, 2021) Aviation Safety Equipment Technician 3rd Class Yunzhi Li, a native of Haywart, California, operates a forklift in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Sept. 28, 2021. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaiah Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 08:33
    Photo ID: 6859559
    VIRIN: 210928-N-IW069-1025
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 882.54 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailor Performs Maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Isaiah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailor Performs Maintenance
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailor Conducts Maintenance in the Hangar Bay
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailor Performs Maintenance
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Sort Mail

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    Hangar Bay
    CVN 70
    maintenance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT