USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailor Conducts Maintenance in the Hangar Bay

210928-N-IW069-1030 PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 28, 2021) Aviation Structural Mechanic (Equipment) Airman Apprentice Donovan Lewis, a native of Rialto, California, assigned to the “Black Eagles” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAQ) 113, installs an emergency oxygen system into an E-2D Advanced Hawkeye in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Sept. 28, 2021. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaiah Williams)

