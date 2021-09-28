210928-N-IW069-1030 PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 28, 2021) Aviation Structural Mechanic (Equipment) Airman Apprentice Donovan Lewis, a native of Rialto, California, assigned to the “Black Eagles” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAQ) 113, installs an emergency oxygen system into an E-2D Advanced Hawkeye in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Sept. 28, 2021. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaiah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 08:33
|Photo ID:
|6859560
|VIRIN:
|210928-N-IW069-1030
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|953 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailor Conducts Maintenance in the Hangar Bay [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Isaiah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
