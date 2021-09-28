210928-N-IW069-1059 PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 28, 2021) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Tianming Yang, a native of Nanijing, China, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4, performs prevantative maintenance on an MH-60S Sea Hawk in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Sept. 28, 2021. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaiah Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2021 Date Posted: 09.28.2021 08:31 Photo ID: 6859562 VIRIN: 210928-N-IW069-1059 Resolution: 3280x4928 Size: 856.22 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailor Performs Maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Isaiah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.