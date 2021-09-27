Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st CES HVAC works tirelessly to ensure comfortable working conditions

    51st CES HVAC works tirelessly to ensure comfortable working conditions

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    09.27.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevyn Allen 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    51st Civil Engineering Squadron heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) technicians, work on a motor and pulley for an air handling unit at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, September 27, 2021. HVAC teams service all units on base in order to ensure comfortable working conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevyn Allen)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 00:34
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Osan Air Base
    HVAC
    51st Fighter Wing
    51st CES

