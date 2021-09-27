51st Civil Engineering Squadron heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) technicians, work on a motor and pulley for an air handling unit at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, September 27, 2021. HVAC teams service all units on base in order to ensure comfortable working conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevyn Allen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2021 Date Posted: 09.28.2021 00:34 Photo ID: 6859440 VIRIN: 210927-F-IK735-1383 Resolution: 4775x3177 Size: 1.23 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 51st CES HVAC works tirelessly to ensure comfortable working conditions [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kevyn Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.