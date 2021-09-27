51st CES HVAC works tirelessly to ensure comfortable working conditions

Senior Airman James Stone, 51st Civil Engineering Squadron heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) technician, checks the alignment of a pulley at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, September 27, 2021. Pulleys need to be aligned and fitted properly in order to function correctly when attached to a motor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevyn Allen)

