Senior Airman James Stone, 51st Civil Engineering Squadron heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) technician, checks the alignment of a pulley at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, September 27, 2021. Pulleys need to be aligned and fitted properly in order to function correctly when attached to a motor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevyn Allen)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 00:34
|Photo ID:
|6859441
|VIRIN:
|210927-F-IK735-1476
|Resolution:
|5361x3567
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 51st CES HVAC works tirelessly to ensure comfortable working conditions [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kevyn Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
