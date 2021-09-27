51st CES HVAC works tirelessly to ensure comfortable working conditions

51st Civil Engineering Squadron heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) technicians, take a usable pulley off of a defective motor and attach it to a working air handling unit motor at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, September 27, 2021. HVAC will recover usable parts from defective machinery in order to save the Air Force valuable resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevyn Allen)

