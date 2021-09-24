CFAO Air Ops

KADENA, Japan (Sept. 24, 2021) A Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa UC-12F multi-mission aircraft flies over Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Sept. 24, 2021. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the US Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|09.24.2021
|09.27.2021 23:42
|6859437
|210924-N-QY759-0082
|3951x2822
|1.77 MB
|OKINAWA, JP
|1
|1
