    CFAO Air Ops [Image 2 of 4]

    CFAO Air Ops

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (Sept. 24, 2021) Lt. Ryan Johnson, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa, performs a pre-flight inspection on a UC-12F multi-mission aircraft in the CFAO air operations hangar on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Sept. 24, 2021. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the US Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 23:42
    Photo ID: 6859436
    VIRIN: 210924-N-QY759-0024
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    naval aviation
    UC-12F
    CFAO

