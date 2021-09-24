CFAO Air Ops

KADENA, Japan (Sept. 24, 2021) Lt. Ryan Johnson, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa, performs a pre-flight inspection on a UC-12F multi-mission aircraft in the CFAO air operations hangar on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Sept. 24, 2021. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the US Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

Date Posted: 09.27.2021