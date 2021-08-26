The Young Punch; Airman invents munitions tool

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christopher Young, a 3rd Munitions Squadron support equipment maintenance crew chief, uses the 3D printing software in the Arctic Spark Lab at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 26, 2021. Young invented a tool called the Young Punch that helps maintainers safely and efficiently apply grease caps to their MHU-141 munitions trailers and 20MM Universal Ammunition Loading Systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Smith)

