The Young Punch, a tool invented by U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christopher Young, a 3rd Munitions Squadron munitions support equipment maintenance crew chief, displayed on the 3D printing software in the Arctic Spark Lab at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 26, 2021. Young created the Young Punch to help maintainers safely and efficiently apply grease caps to their MHU-141 munitions trailers and 20MM Universal Ammunition Loading Systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Smith)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2021 19:55
|Photo ID:
|6859210
|VIRIN:
|210826-F-SI716-1063
|Resolution:
|6877x4912
|Size:
|4.27 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Young Punch; Airman invents munitions tool [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Jordan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Young Punch; Airman invents munitions tool
LEAVE A COMMENT