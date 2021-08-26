Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Young Punch; Airman invents munitions tool [Image 9 of 11]

    The Young Punch; Airman invents munitions tool

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jordan Smith 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christopher Young, a 3rd Munitions Squadron munitions support equipment maintenance crew chief, uses the 3D printer in the Arctic Spark Lab at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 26, 2021. Young invented a tool called the Young Punch that helps maintainers safely and efficiently apply grease caps to their MHU-141 munitions trailers and 20MM Universal Ammunition Loading Systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Smith)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Young Punch; Airman invents munitions tool [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Jordan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Wing
    3rd MUNS
    3rd WG
    Arctic Spark Lab
    Young Punch
    munitions tool

