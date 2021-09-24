Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10,000 Flight Hour Awards [Image 4 of 4]

    10,000 Flight Hour Awards

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Craig C. Winters receives the 110th Aviation Brigade Platinum Safety Award denoting 10,000 accident free flight hours from Maj. Gen. David J. Francis, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence, at Fort Rucker, Alabama, Sept. 24, 2021. Winters is an Army Civilian AH-64 Apache instructor pilot with the 1st Battalion, 14th Aviation Regiment, and is one of only 37 pilots recognized by the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center for reaching this career milestone. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard)

