Craig C. Winters receives a certificate denoting 10,000 accident free flight hours from Maj. Gen. David J. Francis, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence, at Fort Rucker, Alabama, Sept. 24, 2021. Winters is an Army Civilian AH-64 Apache instructor pilot with the 1st Battalion, 14th Aviation Regiment, and is one of only 37 pilots recognized by the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center for reaching this career milestone. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2021 Date Posted: 09.27.2021 18:36 Photo ID: 6859143 VIRIN: 210924-A-MD562-708 Resolution: 2858x4000 Size: 7.98 MB Location: FORT RUCKER, AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 10,000 Flight Hour Awards [Image 4 of 4], by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.