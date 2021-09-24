10,000 Flight Hour Awards

Richard A. Rockwell receives the 110th Aviation Brigade Platinum Safety Award denoting 10,000 accident free flight hours from Maj. Gen. David J. Francis, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence, at Fort Rucker, Alabama, Sept. 24, 2021. Rockwell is an Army Civilian AH-64 Apache instructor pilot with the 1st Battalion, 14th Aviation Regiment, and is one of only 37 pilots recognized by the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center for reaching this career milestone. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard)

