What to do with old ABU’s? 908th Airlift Wing Airman has the answer

Senior Airman John Marta, 908th Airlift Wing 25th Aerial Port Squadron cargo specialist, places Airman Battle Uniforms in a donation box at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Senior Airman Michael Sanchez, 25th Aerial Port Squadron passenger services agent and former CAP cadet, started collecting the uniforms to help youth who desire to become CAP members but can’t afford the uniforms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. John T. Stamm, 908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs)
