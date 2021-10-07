Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What to do with old ABU’s? 908th Airlift Wing Airman has the answer [Image 1 of 3]

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Maximillian Goldberg 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Michael Sanchez, a passenger services agent with the 908th Airlift Wing’s 25th Aerial Port Squadron, came up with the idea to donate outdated Airman Battle Uniforms to the Civil Air Patrol. Sanchez is a former cadet who now serves as the Group II noncommissioned officer advisor and historian in CAP’s Georgia Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max Goldberg)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 16:41
    Photo ID: 6858980
    VIRIN: 210710-F-MA984-0004
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 10.2 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Hometown: MONTGOMERY, AL, US
    Air Mobility Command
    USNORTHCOM
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    USTRANSCOM

