Senior Airman Michael Sanchez, a passenger services agent with the 908th Airlift Wing’s 25th Aerial Port Squadron, came up with the idea to donate outdated Airman Battle Uniforms to the Civil Air Patrol. Sanchez is a former cadet who now serves as the Group II noncommissioned officer advisor and historian in CAP’s Georgia Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max Goldberg)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2021 16:41
|Photo ID:
|6858980
|VIRIN:
|210710-F-MA984-0004
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|10.2 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Hometown:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, What to do with old ABU’s? 908th Airlift Wing Airman has the answer [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Maximillian Goldberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
What to do with old ABU’s? 908th Airlift Wing Airman has the answer
LEAVE A COMMENT