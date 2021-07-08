Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    What to do with old ABU’s? 908th Airlift Wing Airman has the answer [Image 2 of 3]

    What to do with old ABU’s? 908th Airlift Wing Airman has the answer

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2021

    Photo by Maj. John Stamm 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airman Battle Uniforms, donated by 908th Airlift Wing Airmen, await transportation to the Civil Air Patrol Headquarters on Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The ABU is the official uniform of the CAP and no longer authorized for official military wear. Senior Airman Michael Sanchez, 25th Aerial Port Squadron passenger services agent and former CAP cadet, started collecting the uniforms to help youth who desire to become CAP members but can’t afford the uniforms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. John T. Stamm, 908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 16:41
    Photo ID: 6858981
    VIRIN: 210807-F-OH179-0004
    Resolution: 2193x1855
    Size: 698.42 KB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Hometown: MONTGOMERY, AL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What to do with old ABU’s? 908th Airlift Wing Airman has the answer [Image 3 of 3], by Maj. John Stamm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    What to do with old ABU’s? 908th Airlift Wing Airman has the answer
    What to do with old ABU’s? 908th Airlift Wing Airman has the answer
    What to do with old ABU’s? 908th Airlift Wing Airman has the answer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    What to do with old ABU&rsquo;s? 908th Airlift Wing Airman has the answer

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    USNORTHCOM
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    USTRANSCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT