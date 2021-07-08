What to do with old ABU’s? 908th Airlift Wing Airman has the answer

Airman Battle Uniforms, donated by 908th Airlift Wing Airmen, await transportation to the Civil Air Patrol Headquarters on Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The ABU is the official uniform of the CAP and no longer authorized for official military wear. Senior Airman Michael Sanchez, 25th Aerial Port Squadron passenger services agent and former CAP cadet, started collecting the uniforms to help youth who desire to become CAP members but can’t afford the uniforms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. John T. Stamm, 908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 08.07.2021 Date Posted: 09.27.2021 Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US