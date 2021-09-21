Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Dix – CBSRT (Central Bucks Special Response Team) [Image 4 of 4]

    Fort Dix – CBSRT (Central Bucks Special Response Team)

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2021

    Photo by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    The Central Bucks Special Response Team (CBSRT) is shown completing training at Fort Dix Range 59E during an Urban Operations/Close Quarters training mission. This response team is a multi-agency unit comprised of officers from Central & Upper Bucks County. Upon request by an agency, this unit can be called out for high-risk incidents, including but not limited to, warrant services, searches for armed subjects, hostage situations and incidents involving barricaded subjects. (Courtesy FT DIX TSC VI photographer Dan Amburg)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
