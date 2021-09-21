The Central Bucks Special Response Team (CBSRT) is shown completing training at Fort Dix Range 59E during an Urban Operations/Close Quarters training mission. This response team is a multi-agency unit comprised of officers from Central & Upper Bucks County. Upon request by an agency, this unit can be called out for high-risk incidents, including but not limited to, warrant services, searches for armed subjects, hostage situations and incidents involving barricaded subjects. (Courtesy FT DIX TSC VI photographer Dan Amburg)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2021 08:29
|Photo ID:
|6858066
|VIRIN:
|210921-O-BC272-666
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|350.86 KB
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Dix – CBSRT (Central Bucks Special Response Team) [Image 4 of 4], by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
