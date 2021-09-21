Fort Dix – CBSRT (Central Bucks Special Response Team)

The Central Bucks Special Response Team (CBSRT) is shown completing training at Fort Dix Range 59E during an Urban Operations/Close Quarters training mission. This response team is a multi-agency unit comprised of officers from Central & Upper Bucks County. Upon request by an agency, this unit can be called out for high-risk incidents, including but not limited to, warrant services, searches for armed subjects, hostage situations and incidents involving barricaded subjects. (Courtesy FT DIX TSC VI photographer Dan Amburg)

