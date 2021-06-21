Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers construction mission in Southern Europe bolsters stability, security in the region [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers construction mission in Southern Europe bolsters stability, security in the region

    CAMPIA TURZII, ROMANIA

    06.21.2021

    Photo by Christopher Gardner 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Southern Europe Area Engineer Bryce Jones discusses plans for future construction projects at Campia Turzii Air Base, Romania, with Romania Air Force Chief of the Host Nation Support Office Maj. Cosmin Tanase during a site visit June 21, 2021. Jones said one of the many things he loves about supporting construction projects in Southern Europe as part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is having the opportunity to work with the local partners and learn about different cultures and places.

    VIRIN: 210621-A-WZ074-1040
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers construction mission in Southern Europe bolsters stability, security in the region [Image 3 of 3], by Christopher Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EDI
    Europe District
    StrongerTogether
    USACE Building Strong

