U.S. Army Corps of Engineers construction mission in Southern Europe bolsters stability, security in the region

A U.S. Army M1A2 Abrams tank fires upon its target alongside a Bulgarian Armed Forces T-72 main battle tank during a live-fire exercise in support of Saber Guardian at Novo Selo Training Range in Bulgaria, May 30, 2021. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District is managing several range improvement projects at the Novo Selo Training Area, which is a key training area during international exercises in Europe like Saber Guardian. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christian Cote)

