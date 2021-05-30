Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers construction mission in Southern Europe bolsters stability, security in the region [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers construction mission in Southern Europe bolsters stability, security in the region

    NOVO SELO TRAINING RANGE, BULGARIA

    05.30.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    A U.S. Army M1A2 Abrams tank fires upon its target alongside a Bulgarian Armed Forces T-72 main battle tank during a live-fire exercise in support of Saber Guardian at Novo Selo Training Range in Bulgaria, May 30, 2021. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District is managing several range improvement projects at the Novo Selo Training Area, which is a key training area during international exercises in Europe like Saber Guardian. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christian Cote)

