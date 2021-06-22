U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Project Engineer Kevin Gray keeps an eye on contractors loading soil as part of ongoing construction activities at Campia Turzii Air Base, Romania, during a site visit June 22, 2021. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is managing a growing construction mission at Campia Turzii that is part of the European Deterrence Initiative, being implemented by the U.S. European Command. The EDI enables the United States to enhance the U.S. deterrence posture, increase the readiness and responsiveness of U.S. forces in Europe, support the collective defense and security of NATO allies, and bolster the security and capacity of U.S. allies and partners.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2021 Date Posted: 09.27.2021 04:54 Photo ID: 6857823 VIRIN: 210622-A-WZ074-1460 Resolution: 5947x3970 Size: 14.96 MB Location: CAMPIA TURZII, RO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers construction mission in Southern Europe bolsters stability, security in the region [Image 3 of 3], by Christopher Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.