Master at Arms 1st Class Michael Oot, from Syracuse, N.Y., reloads an M-500 shotgun on a practical working course on the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65). Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2021 Date Posted: 09.26.2021 19:30 Photo ID: 6857447 VIRIN: 210923-N-FO714-1051 Resolution: 4983x4167 Size: 1.02 MB Location: SEA OF JAPAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Benfold Conducts Live-Fire Gunnery Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.