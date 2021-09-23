Master at Arms 1st Class Michael Oot, from Syracuse, N.Y., fires an M-500 shotgun on a practical working course on the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65). Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2021 19:30
|Photo ID:
|6857446
|VIRIN:
|210923-N-FO714-1040
|Resolution:
|4756x3774
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|SEA OF JAPAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Benfold Conducts Live-Fire Gunnery Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
