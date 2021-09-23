Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Benfold Conducts Live-Fire Gunnery Exercise [Image 4 of 7]

    USS Benfold Conducts Live-Fire Gunnery Exercise

    SEA OF JAPAN

    09.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Deanna Gonzales 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Parker Covert, from Saukville, Wis., loads an M-500 shotgun on a practical working course on the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65). Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.26.2021 19:30
    Location: SEA OF JAPAN
