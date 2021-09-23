Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Parker Covert, from Saukville, Wis., loads an M-500 shotgun on a practical working course on the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65). Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2021 Date Posted: 09.26.2021 19:30 Photo ID: 6857445 VIRIN: 210923-N-FO714-1160 Resolution: 4286x3530 Size: 1.02 MB Location: SEA OF JAPAN Web Views: 8 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Benfold Conducts Live-Fire Gunnery Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.