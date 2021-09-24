Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mustin Conducts Routine Operations [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Mustin Conducts Routine Operations

    LIMA, PERU

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Hong 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    LIMA, Peru (Sept. 24, 2021) Electronics Technician 2nd Class Ian Goodson, from Phoenix, ascends to the top of the mast aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) to inspect antennas while anchored off the coast of Lima, Peru for UNITAS LXII, Sept. 24, 2021. UNITAS is the world's longest-running, maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Peru, it brings together multinational forces from nineteen countries and includes 29 ships, four submarines, and twenty aircraft conducting operations off the coast of Lima and in the jungles of Iquitos. The exercise trains forces to conduct joint maritime operations and focuses on strengthening partnerships and increasing interoperability and capability between participating naval and marine forces. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.26.2021 17:09
    Location: LIMA, PE 
