LIMA, Peru (Sept. 24, 2021) Electronics Technician 2nd Class Ian Goodson, from Phoenix, prepares to descend the mast aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) while anchored off the coast of Lima, Peru for UNITAS LXII, Sept. 24, 2021. UNITAS is the world's longest-running, maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Peru, it brings together multinational forces from nineteen countries and includes 29 ships, four submarines, and twenty aircraft conducting operations off the coast of Lima and in the jungles of Iquitos. The exercise trains forces to conduct joint maritime operations and focuses on strengthening partnerships and increasing interoperability and capability between participating naval and marine forces. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2021 Date Posted: 09.26.2021 17:09 Photo ID: 6857397 VIRIN: 210924-N-VF045-1039 Resolution: 3024x4234 Size: 1.24 MB Location: LIMA, PE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Mustin conducts routine operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.