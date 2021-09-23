Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mustin participates in SIFOREX 2021 [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Mustin participates in SIFOREX 2021

    LIMA, PERU

    09.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Hong 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 23, 2021) Lt. j.g. William Burdge, from Boise, Idaho, discusses surface warfare with Mexican Navy Lt. Cmdr. Carlos Corro-Peréz in the pilothouse aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89), Sept. 23, 2021. SIFOREX is a Peruvian naval exercise that focuses on ASW proficiency. It provides a unique opportunity for naval forces to conduct ASW operations against multiple diesel submarines in a complex environment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.26.2021 17:09
    Photo ID: 6857398
    VIRIN: 210923-N-VF045-1013
    Resolution: 5152x3435
    Size: 894.73 KB
    Location: LIMA, PE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

