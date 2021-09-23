USS Mustin participates in SIFOREX 2021

EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 23, 2021) Lt. j.g. William Burdge, from Boise, Idaho, discusses surface warfare with Mexican Navy Lt. Cmdr. Carlos Corro-Peréz in the pilothouse aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89), Sept. 23, 2021. SIFOREX is a Peruvian naval exercise that focuses on ASW proficiency. It provides a unique opportunity for naval forces to conduct ASW operations against multiple diesel submarines in a complex environment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)

