U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Garrett Clouser, a motor vehicle operator, with Combat Logistics Battalion 2 and a native of Casper, Wyoming, teaches an Afghan man English phrases on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Sept. 25, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides the Afghans essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Scott Jenkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2021 Date Posted: 09.25.2021 20:27 Photo ID: 6857027 VIRIN: 210925-M-QP496-1016 Resolution: 3456x5184 Size: 7.86 MB Location: QUANTICO, VA, US Hometown: CASPER, WY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Teaches English to Afghan at TF Quantico [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Scott Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.