    Afghans Receive Dental Care at TF Quantico [Image 2 of 3]

    Afghans Receive Dental Care at TF Quantico

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Jenkins 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    U.S. Navy Lt. Marissa Singh, a dentist, with 2nd Medical Battalion and native of Clearwater, Florida, provides dental care to an Afghan man on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Sept. 25, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides the Afghans essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Scott Jenkins)

    This work, Afghans Receive Dental Care at TF Quantico [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Scott Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

