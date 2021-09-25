U.S. Navy Lt. Marissa Singh, a dentist, with 2nd Medical Battalion and native of Clearwater, Florida, provides dental care to an Afghan man on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Sept. 25, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides the Afghans essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Scott Jenkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2021 Date Posted: 09.25.2021 20:27 Photo ID: 6857029 VIRIN: 210925-M-QP496-1144 Resolution: 5075x3383 Size: 12.76 MB Location: QUANTICO, VA, US Hometown: CLEARWATER, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Afghans Receive Dental Care at TF Quantico [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Scott Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.