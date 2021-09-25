Air Force senior leaders visit Liberty Village on Joint Base MDL

Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass, receive a briefing detailing life inside Liberty Village during a visit to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sept. 25, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Carter)

Date Taken: 09.25.2021
Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US