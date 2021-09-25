Air Force senior leaders visit Liberty Village on Joint Base MDL

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jake Carter | Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. CQ...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Jake Carter | Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass, receive a briefing detailing life inside Liberty Village during a visit to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sept. 25, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Carter) see less | View Image Page

Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass arrived to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, to visit Liberty Village and the members supporting Task Force Liberty, Sept. 25, 2021.



During their visit, Kendall, Brown and Bass visited the Joint Reception Center, Joint Operations Center, medical facilities and walked through Liberty Village to meet with Task Force Liberty personnel and Afghans.



“There was one mission here and one team came together,” said Kendall. “It combines all the elements when I talk about one team, one fight. It was a joint and multi-agency team giving terrific effort. Local communities are involved with donations and volunteering. The American team came together to perform a mission and did it amazingly.”



Task Force Liberty initiated in August in line with the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan. Active duty, guard and reserve service members from across the force came together with outside agencies to create a space that could provide support to over 10,000 Afghan guests as they immigrated into the United States.



“It's impressive to see what's occurred here over one month,” said Brown. “As the Air Force Chief of Staff, I can not tell you how proud I am of all of our Airmen. Going all the way back to moving out of Kabul, moving here at McGuire and all the things our Airmen are doing around our Air Force to support this effort, I couldn't be prouder.”



With infrastructure already in place to support Afghans arriving at JBMDL, Task Force Liberty has continued to grow, recently opening medical facilities, barber shops, beauty parlors and dining facilities to name a few.

Future facilities planned for construction include Liberty Market, where Afghans will be able to buy food and household items.



“I couldn't be more proud of the Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, Guardians and all of our partners here and I see leadership qualities in every one of them,” said Bass. “From adaptability, communication and tapping into those emotional intelligence skills, you have been able to take such good care of our Afghan partners and it's impressive to see.”



Finally, Bass provided a closing comment that can resonate throughout the force.



“I want every single person who is here representing this incredibly important mission to know just how much we appreciate everything that they are doing,” said Bass. “On behalf of the entire Air Force, thanks for every single thing you are doing.”