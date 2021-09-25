Air Force senior leaders visit Liberty Village on Joint Base MDL

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass fist bumps Afghan children during a visit to Liberty Village on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sept. 25, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Carter)

Date Taken: 09.25.2021
Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US