Sailors of Patrol Squadron (VP) 9 compete in a 10K

CALLAO, PERU (Sept. 25, 2021) Chief Aviation Machinist’s Mate Bernard Steinhauer, Lt. Cmdr. Dan Krier, and Lt. Gabriel McCarthy complete a 10K race during the in port events for UNITAS LXII at Callao Navy Base, Sept. 25, 2021. UNITAS is the world's longest-running, maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Peru, it brings together multinational forces from twenty countries and includes 30 ships, four submarines, and twenty aircraft conducting operations off the coast of Lima and in the jungles of Iquitos. The exercise trains forces to conduct joint maritime operations and focuses on strengthening partnerships and increasing interoperability and capability between participating naval and marine forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mitch Meppelink/released)

