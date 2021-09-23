CALLAO, PERU (Sept. 23, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) arrives at anchorage in Callao, Peru, Sept. 23, 2021. UNITAS is the world's longest-running, maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Peru, it brings together multinational forces from twenty countries and includes 30 ships, four submarines, and twenty aircraft conducting operations off the coast of Lima and in the jungles of Iquitos. The exercise trains forces to conduct joint maritime operations and focuses on strengthening partnerships and increasing interoperability and capability between participating naval and marine forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Commander Kate Meadows/released)

