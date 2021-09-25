Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patrol Squadron (VP) 9 Competes in a Tug-of-War Competition [Image 2 of 3]

    Patrol Squadron (VP) 9 Competes in a Tug-of-War Competition

    CALLAO, PERU

    09.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Mitchell Meppelink 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    CALLAO, PERU (Sept. 25, 2021) The “Golden Eagles” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 9 participate in a tug-of-war competition against Ecuador during the in port events for UNITAS LXII 2021 at Callao Navy Base Sept. 25, 2021. UNITAS is the world's longest-running, maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Peru, it brings together multinational forces from twenty countries and includes 30 ships, four submarines, and twenty aircraft conducting operations off the coast of Lima and in the jungles of Iquitos. The exercise trains forces to conduct joint maritime operations and focuses on strengthening partnerships and increasing interoperability and capability between participating naval and marine forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mitch Meppelink/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2021
    Date Posted: 09.25.2021 17:39
    Photo ID: 6856942
    VIRIN: 210925-N-RL853-0069
    Resolution: 4363x2681
    Size: 5.32 MB
    Location: CALLAO, PE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patrol Squadron (VP) 9 Competes in a Tug-of-War Competition [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Mitchell Meppelink, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Mustin
    U.S. Southern Command
    VP-9
    U.S. Fourth Fleet
    UNITAS LXII

