West Michigan Avaition Academy Visit

Capt. Paul Lanzilotta, USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) commanding officer, speaks to the senior class of West Michigan Aviation Academy in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Sept. 23, 2021. Lanzilotta and nine Ford crew members are executing a four-day namesake visit to three Michigan cities in honor of the ship’s namesake, late President Gerald R. Ford. The trip is the first namesake visit since 2019 as a result of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic travel restrictions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Melvin)

