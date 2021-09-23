Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    West Michigan Avaition Academy Visit [Image 5 of 11]

    West Michigan Avaition Academy Visit

    GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Zachary Melvin 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Travis Rister, left, from Southgate, Michigan, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) medical department, and Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Janae Smart, from East Patchogue, New York, Ford’s dental department lead chief petty officer, talk to students during a visit to the West Michigan Aviation Academy in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Sept. 23, 2021. Capt. Paul Lanzilotta, Ford’s commanding officer, and nine Ford crew members are executing a four-day namesake visit to three Michigan cities in honor of the ship’s namesake, late President Gerald R. Ford. The trip is the first namesake visit since 2019 as a result of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic travel restrictions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Melvin)

