West Michigan Avaition Academy Visit

Yeoman 1st Class Kerry Leake, left, from Memphis, Tennessee, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) administrative department, talks to students during a visit to the West Michigan Aviation Academy in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Sept. 23, 2021. Capt. Paul Lanzilotta, Ford’s commanding officer, and nine Ford crew members are executing a four-day namesake visit to three Michigan cities in honor of the ship’s namesake, late President Gerald R. Ford. The trip is the first namesake visit since 2019 as a result of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic travel restrictions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Melvin)

