Boy Scouts of America Visit

Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) pose for a photo with the Boy Scouts of America in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Sept. 23, 2021. Capt. Paul Lanzilotta, back row center, Ford’s commanding officer, and nine Ford crew members are executing a four-day namesake visit to three Michigan cities in honor of the ship’s namesake, late President Gerald R. Ford. The trip is the first namesake visit since 2019 as a result of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic travel restrictions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Melvin)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2021 09:09
|Photo ID:
|6856649
|VIRIN:
|210923-N-YW264-2072
|Resolution:
|4413x2942
|Size:
|851.79 KB
|Location:
|GRAND RAPIDS, MI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
