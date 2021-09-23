Boy Scouts of America Visit

Lt. j.g. Kevin Brunner, from St. Clair, Michigan, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) reactor department, climbs a rock wall with the Boy Scouts of America at Adventure Point in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Sept. 23, 2021. Capt. Paul Lanzilotta, Ford’s commanding officer, and nine Ford crew members are executing a four-day namesake visit to three Michigan cities in honor of the ship’s namesake, late President Gerald R. Ford. The trip is the first namesake visit since 2019 as a result of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic travel restrictions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Melvin)

