Lt. Cmdr. Desiree Frame, right, USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) public affairs officer, is presented with a token of appreciation by a member of the Boy Scouts of America in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Sept. 23, 2021. Capt. Paul Lanzilotta, Ford’s commanding officer, and nine Ford crew members are executing a four-day namesake visit to three Michigan cities in honor of the ship’s namesake, late President Gerald R. Ford. The trip is the first namesake visit since 2019 as a result of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic travel restrictions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Melvin)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2021 09:09
|Photo ID:
|6856648
|VIRIN:
|210923-N-YW264-2060
|Resolution:
|4418x2945
|Size:
|901.22 KB
|Location:
|GRAND RAPIDS, MI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Boy Scouts of America Visit [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Zachary Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
