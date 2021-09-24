Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy cleanup near completion in Lake Worth following Navy T-45C crash

    Navy cleanup near completion in Lake Worth following Navy T-45C crash

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Susan Brink 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast

    Soil was removed today from site where T-45C crashed in Lake Worth, Texas neighborhood Sept. 19. Soil samples will be sent for laboratory evaluation and then clean soil will be brought in, which will be placed at the site. The Navy On Scene Coordinator team has one goal in mind - to ensure any potential public health or environmental risks are promptly addressed.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 18:55
    Photo ID: 6856378
    VIRIN: 210919-N-PA772-001
    Resolution: 1024x768
    Size: 361.05 KB
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 
    Web Views: 41
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy cleanup near completion in Lake Worth following Navy T-45C crash, by Susan Brink, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy cleanup near completion in Lake Worth following Navy T-45C crash

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    Fort Worth
    T-45C
    NAVFAC Southeast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT