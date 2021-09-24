Navy cleanup near completion in Lake Worth following Navy T-45C crash

Soil was removed today from site where T-45C crashed in Lake Worth, Texas neighborhood Sept. 19. Soil samples will be sent for laboratory evaluation and then clean soil will be brought in, which will be placed at the site. The Navy On Scene Coordinator team has one goal in mind - to ensure any potential public health or environmental risks are promptly addressed.

